Plans to upgrade the toilet facilities at Crow Nest Park in Dewsbury have been submitted to Kirklees Council.

The Listed Building planning application for the “internal and external alterations and landscaping alterations works (Listed Building)” at the existing public toilets and adjacent former cafe toilets was received by the council on December 2.

​A statement submitted alongside the application says: “The existing ‘gender neutral’ toilets are inadequate, in need of renovation and considered to be a security/safety concern for the users given the concealed entrance area. Furthermore, there is currently no accessible toilet available for park users.

​"It is therefore proposed that the existing cafe/public toilets building, (adjoined to the Grade II listed Dewsbury Mansion House), will be modified in various ways to provide much needed improved facilities for users of the park.”

​The plans propose creating a new entrance to the male toilets and re-establishing a former entrance to the female toilets. Windows and doors would be replaced, along with the existing stone flooring, and external modifications would also be carried out including to the existing external planting bed and stone wall to allow for an accessible level access area.

​The application says the two existing toilets that are to be extensively renovated would be stripped out and new facilities installed. It adds that the proposed alterations to the building will be in-keeping with the existing and remainder of Dewsbury Mansion House.

​The current facilities have previously been criticised by users of the park as being unhygienic and inadequate, particularly during Parkrun events when the site can be attended by over 200 visitors.