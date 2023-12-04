The NS&I Premium Bonds December 2023 draw saw one lucky winner strike gold despite buying the bond over 20 years ago.

As we usher in a new month, thousands of lucky players will take home winnings from the highly anticipated NS&I Premium Bonds draw. In December's draw, two premium bond holders have won the jackpot prize to become millionaires in time for Christmas.

This year has been difficult financially for millions in the UK meaning a return from the Premium Bonds draw could come as a lifeline to those currently struggling amid the cost of living crisis. Those not lucky enough to scoop the jackpot prize could still walk away with anything ranging from £25 up to a life-changing £100,000.

The top prize for this month's Premium Bonds draw was won by two UK residents - one from York and another, from Essex. The winner from York has a holding of £49,976, purchased in December 2021, while the second jackpot holds £14,600 in premium bonds dating back to March 2000 - more than 23 years ago.

Described on the Money Saving Expert website, NS&I Premium Bonds is a savings account you can put money into (and take out when you want), where the interest paid is decided by a monthly prize draw. Bonds were first introduced over 60 years ago in 1956 by Harold Macmillan, who offered everyone an alternate way to save money.

It could be the perfect time for those looking to save and enter the Premium Bonds prize draw to strike gold ahead of the summer months. Here’s all you need to know about the NS&I Premium Bonds December 2023 draw.

NS&I Premium Bonds December 2023 winners

December's NS&I Premium Bonds draw paid out total of 5,817,845 prizes, worth £473,427,175. Here's a list of the total number of winners for each prize ranging from £25 to the jackpot £1,000,000.

£1,000,000 - 2

£100,000 - 91

£50,000 - 181

£25,000 - 362

£10,000 - 907

£5,000 - 1,815

£1,000 - 18,936

£500 - 56,808

£100 - 2,352,736

£50 - 2,352,736

£25 - 1,033,271

Total number of prizes: 5,817,845

NS&I Premium Bonds December 2023 - how to check if you are a winner

