Noel Fielding will be back on our screens as the host of The Great British Bake Off.

The comedian who shot to fame in the 2000s as one half of The Mighty Boosh, has been a regular on British TV for almost two decades.

Fielding will be joined in the tent by This Morning’s Alison Hammond. The 48-year-old was revealed as the new co-host of the popular baking competition show after comedian Matt Lucas stepped back from the role.

Fielding has since described working with Lucas as”a bit weird” and “difficult”. So, who is Noel Fielding, is he married, what is his net worth and what has he said about new GBBO presenter Alison Hammond? Here’s everything you need to know.

Who is Noel Fielding?

Noel Fielding is a British comedian, artist and actor who first shot to fame in the 2000s alongside Julian Barratt in The Mighty Boosh. The 50-year-old, was born in London, with Barratt describing his upbringing as “feral”.

Fielding’s parents separated and he was raised mostly by his French grandmother, speaking to the Guardian in 2011 he said: “When I saw a photo of Elvis’s grandmother, you could tell she ruled the house. My grandma is really strong. I like strong women. That’s what I respond to.”

Noel Fielding and Lliana Bird at London Fashion Week in 2017 (Photo: Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images)

Fielding has been the co-host of The Great British Bake Off since 2017, starring alongside Matt Lucas, Sandi Toksvig and Alison Hammond.

What is his net worth?

Fielding reportedly has a net worth of $6 million according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Is Noel Fielding married?

Fielding has been in a relationship with Lliana Bird since 2010, but the pair are not yet married. They reportedly met whilst working on BBC Three programme Him & Her. Bird who goes by the nickname “Birdy”, is a writer, actress and former radio presenter on Radio X.

The couple share two children together, Dali who was born in April 2018 and named after the surrealist painter Salvador Dali and Iggy who was born in August 2020 and named after Iggy Pop.

Speaking on the Happy Mum Happy Baby Podcast with Giovanna Fletcher, Bird opened up about Fielding’s parenting style. She said: “He kind of makes the silliest little moments, he makes having breakfast a real moment.

“I think I’ve just really leaned into that and just going like, ‘This is amazing. We’re getting to have porridge and it’s funny, and it’s fun. And we’re wearing silly hats, and we’re dancing. And that’s okay.’”

Did Noel Fielding date Pixie Geldolf?

Fielding was rumoured to be dating Bob Geldolf’s daughter, Pixie, when he was 33-years-old and she was aged 16. However, the Mighty Boosh comedian shut down rumours at the Galaxy British Book Awards. Reported by the Daily Star, Fielding explained: “It’s just these things are… like fairytales aren’t they?”

Adding: “We’re just friends that’s all, but you can’t be friends in this country without someone booking a church and trying to get you married.”

Is Noel Fielding friends with Russell Brand?

Fielding has previously appeared on comedy shows including the Big Fat Quiz of the Year with the controversial comedian Russell Brand.

Reported by the Daily Mail, in an interview with Lorraine Kelly in 2020, he shared that during lockdown the pair had meditated together. Fielding said: “Me and Russell Brand occasionally meditate together, but I laugh and can’t take it seriously, what an image that is me and Russell meditating.”

Fielding has not publicly commented on the allegations against Brand.

What has he said about new Great British Bake Off host Alison Hammond?

Fielding previously hosted GBBO alongside Matt Lucas and Sandi Toksvig. In an interview with the Radio Times, reported via Metro, he described what it was like working with the two previous presenters and how things were shaping up with This Morning’s Alison Hammond.

Fielding said: “Sandi [Toksvig] and I were a very definite double act – she was high-status and I was low-status.

“With Matt it was a bit weird, because we’re mates and are probably the same low-status person from our respective double acts, where he has [David] Walliams and I have Julian [Barrett].

“It was more difficult to find how we worked together, but we managed to find a way.”