A five-year-old boy has drowned at a UK holiday park after getting into difficulty in the swimming pool. Robin Caliskan was on holiday with his family at the Atlantic Reach holiday park in Newquay when the incident took place.

His family, from Plymouth, described Robin as “very cute and clever” and said he “loved hugs”. His father Cemal Caliskan told Cornwall Live: “He was intelligent and his handwriting, he could write with both hands.”

Robin adored his six-month-old brother Renas and would “love to put him on his legs and rock him,” Mr Caliskan said. Devon and Cornwall Police confirmed they are investigating the incident.

A force spokesperson said on Tuesday (August 2): “Police were informed by the ambulance service that a five-year-old boy had drowned in a swimming pool within Atlantic Reach Holiday Park, yesterday afternoon.

“The boy is from the Plymouth area and his next of kin are aware, the death is not being treated as suspicious and a file is to be prepared for the coroner.

“Officers from Devon and Cornwall Police along with representatives from Cornwall Council Health and Safety are undertaking enquiries in relation to the circumstances surrounding this death.”

Atlantic Reach said in a statement: “We do not feel it is appropriate to comment further at this stage, except to say our thoughts are with the family at this time.