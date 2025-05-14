A new way for Kirklees residents to report noise complaints has been launched by the council.

Residents can now choose to complain about noisy neighbours through an app on their mobile phones, by recording sound and sending it to the Pollution and Noise Control Team.

The council said it receives a “huge increase” in complaints during the summer, and that sending officers to address complaints in real time through its Night Time Noise Service was “resource-intensive” and that, during busy periods, they were often unable to capture the noise in time.

The council hopes The Noise App will make investigating complaints more efficient.

Coun Munir Ahmed, Cabinet Member for Environment and Highways, said: “As the weather improves, of course more of us want to take advantage of being outside and spending time with friends and family.

“Unfortunately, the council’s Pollution and Noise Control Team see a huge increase in complaints over this time, as understandably too much noise can be disturbing.

“It’s easy to get carried away when having parties, but please spare a thought for your neighbours and keep noise to a minimum to avoid disruption.

“I am really pleased to see the release of this new app which will make it easier for residents to report noise disturbances and will also support council officers in their investigations.”

The council offers advice on what to do before reporting a noise complaint, as well as a link to download the app, which can be found here.

A noise complaint can still be reported via an online form here.