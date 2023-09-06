Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

One of the most anticipated award ceremonies in the UK was held last night (Tuesday, September 4), as the National Television Awards landed in London, with the likes of Ant and Dec winning big.

At the NTAs, one of the most coveted gongs to be awarded was the Serial Drama category, which was won by EastEnders. The prize was won by rival Soap Emmerdale in 2022, but is now heading back to East London.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

EastEnders won big at NTAs, winning three awards in total. Bobby Brazier, who plays Freddie Slater, picked up the award for Rising Star, whilst Danielle Harold, who played Lola Pierce-Brown, won the award for Serial Drama Performance.

Sign up for the daily Trending Today. Get the stories the internet is talking about to your inbox. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Danielle was recently written out of the soap for good as her character was at the centre of a long and heartbreaking storyline which saw her tragically lose her life due to a brain tumour, paving the way for Patsy Kensit’s character, Emma Harding.

Most Popular

But, arguably the biggest award for the night was the award for Serial Drama. Surprisingly, it’s the first time since 2016 that EastEnders has won the award, with Emmerdale winning it most years since.

Coronation Street has also won the award since, but a lack of hard hitting storylines is arguably the reason the show has been often overlooked in recent years. It is the 11th time EastEnders has won the award.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s been quite the year for EastEnders, who ended 2022 on a massive bombshell as Danny Dyer’s character, Mick Carter, tragically lost his life in explosive scenes played out over Christmas.

Many believed they wouldn’t be able to top that, but they have brought out all the stops in 2023. There’s also still lots to come from the BBC One soap, in what will undoubtedly be an unforgettable year.

The cast even paid a nod to the ‘flash forward’ promo to this year’s big Christmas storyline, as the cast involved in the huge whodunit posing together on the red carpet wearing the same colours from the iconic photoshoot.