National Lottery is urging players to check their tickets as a player who entered the draw on Wednesday, July 19 ,won £1,000,000. The player has yet to come forward with their ticket, but National Lottery has now revealed the location where it was bought.

Anyone not in possession of their ticket, for whatever reason, but who believes they have a genuine claim can still make a claim in writing to Camelot, but it must be within 30 days of the draw.

Andy Carter, senior winners’ advisor at The National Lottery said: “We’re urging anyone who bought a ticket in this area to check their old Lotto tickets again – the easiest way to do this is via the National Lottery app – and by looking anywhere a missing ticket could be hiding.

“It’s worth spending a bit of time checking in the pockets of clothing, in wallets, bags and down the back of the sofa for this missing ticket. If you have the winning ticket call the National Lottery Line on 0333 234 5050 to claim"

Players can check their tickets online through the National Lottery app or on the website. It’s also possible to buy and check tickets in a shop that sells them.

If you check online, your ticket will be checked automatically, and an email will be sent alerting you of your jackpot. You can also scan your retail tickets on the National Lottery app to check if you’re a winner.

National Lottery: Location and numbers of winning ticket

The winning ticket for an unclaimed £1million was bought in the Milton Keynes area. The winning numbers were 12, 30, 34, 39, 41, 47 and the Bonus Ball was 40.