National Lottery is urging players to check their tickets as two players who played on Friday, February 3 won £1,000,000 each. The two players have yet to come forward with their tickets, but National Lottery has now revealed the location where the tickets were bought.

The missing players bought their tickets for the special EuroMillions European Millionaire Maker draw. Players are being urged to check and double-check their unique EuroMillions European Millionaire Maker code - found at the bottom of their tickets - from the draw for the chance to become an instant millionaire.

Anyone not in possession of their ticket, for whatever reason, but who believes they have a genuine claim can still make a claim in writing to Camelot, but it must be within 30 days of the draw.

Andy Carter, senior winners’ advisor at The National Lottery said: “It’s been an amazing couple of weeks of paying out UK EuroMillions winners for me and my team.

“A total of 31 UK millionaires were made in the special EuroMillions European Millionaire Maker draw on February 3 and we’ve already started to support the 29 ticket-holders who have claimed their prizes.

“We’re now urging everyone who bought a ticket in one of these two remaining areas to check their old EuroMillions tickets again or look anywhere a missing ticket could be hiding.”

National Lottery: What are the locations of the two unclaimed tickets?

North Somerset - XFHF 13164

South Ayrshire - XGHX 51373

A winning EuroMillions tickets worth £1 million was bought in Scotland and has thus far been unclaimed, the National Lottery has confirmed.