Marks and Spencer have launched a UK first as it brings the White Pearl strawberry to M&S food halls. The new and unique strawberry is a reverse of the typical fruit, with white flesh on the outside, red seeds, and peculiarly gives off the aroma of pineapple.

M&S’s new White Pearl strawberries taste sweet like the standard red strawberry but with subtle notes of vanilla. However, it‘s not the first time M&S has switched things up after it brought cotton candy grapes to the market previously, alongside ‘baby kiwi berries’ and the limelon - a mixture between limes and melon.

M&S said it is a market leader in strawberries, selling 8,000 tonnes every year so it was a ‘natural move to make.’ Marks and Spencer fans went wild on Instagram for the new berries, receiving almost 13,000 likes in under an hour.

People left comments asking if ‘if it was an April fool’, and others were eager to try the new creation.

Tom Pedley, M&S Strawberry Buyer says: “At M&S we love to be first to market and introduce products that no one else can, our customers get really excited when we introduce new flavour products or hybrids!

“We’re known for our Candyfloss Grapes, while the Limelon was all over the news so that’s why we had to bring the White Pearl™ Strawberry to M&S, not only does it have a unique flavour but it’s incredible to look at, plus, it’s great for kids, who doesn’t want to try a reverse strawberry!”

The Collection White Pearl Strawberry is a naturally bred strawberry, developed in Japan, using seeds from Japanese white strawberries crossed with traditional strawberries to produce the perfect size and quality. The new unique product is available in M&S food halls for £4 a punnet.

