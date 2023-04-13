Some pedigree dogs have been found to be more expensive to insure than others as pet owners are struggling to keep up with insurance payments amid the cost of living crisis. According to a latest study by Which? based on 2022 figures published by Confused.com , Cane Corso topped the list with an annual cost of £695.

However, despite the seemingly steep figure, the Association of British Insurers (ABI) found the average pet insurance premium in the UK is now £271, compared to £279 in 2019. Pet insurance is a great way to make sure your pet is covered for things like vet fees, overseas travel cover, cattery and kennel fees, and dental costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to Confused.com, around 97% of all animals that were insured in 2021 were cats or dogs . Pedigree pets, for instance, are more expensive to insure as they are considered to be a greater risk as they have a higher value and can suffer from illnesses and injuries directly associated with their breed, resulting in a higher premium.

Using Confused.com figures, below are the most expensive dog breeds to insure in 2022, with an average price of what you could expect to pay. The figures are UK averages for pets with no pre-existing medical conditions, with a dog’s average UK insurance costing £199.

Most Popular

The most expensive dog breeds to insure - full list

Cane corso - £695 Leonberger - £677 St Bernard - £587 German spitz (klein) - £564 Great Dane cross - £517 Miniature bull terrier - £492 English cocker spaniel cross - £490 German pointer - £478 Dogue de Bordeaux - £466 Old tyme bulldog cross - £463

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How can I find cheaper pet insurance?

According to Which?, there are few ways to keep the price down if you’d like to take out pet insurance for your furry friend.

Take out insurance while your pet is healthy

Use a comparison site to compare deals

Pay annually to reduce the overall cost

Keep up-to-date on jabs to maintain your pet’s health