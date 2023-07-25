News you can trust since 1858
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
BBC newsreader George Alagiah dies aged 67
TUI cancels all flights and holidays to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Jet2 cancels all flights to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies aged 96
Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk

Morrison’s launches Nandos-style peri-peri chicken combo meal deal - and it costs just £2 a person

Families will be able to pick one main such as a peri-peri spatchcock chicken or breaded chicken fillets

Chelsie Sewell
By Chelsie Sewell
Published 25th Jul 2023, 08:05 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th Jul 2023, 08:05 BST

Morrisons has launched its new “Cheeky Chicken Combo deal” so that shoppers can get that much-loved peri-peri flavour at a fraction of the price. The combo deal can feed a family of four for just £8 - costing just £2 a person.

There are three different spice levels to get your tastebuds revving - mild, spicy and red hot. Families will be able to pick one main such as a peri-peri spatchcock chicken or breaded chicken fillets and two extras including fries or mash potato.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

With the average peri-peri high street takeaway starting from £10.20 per person, shoppers can save a whopping £8.20 per person and almost £33 for a family of four.

Morrisons Cheeky Chicken Combo deal

Related topics:MorrisonsRetailersFood