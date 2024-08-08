More than 1 in 10 Gen Zs think Britpop is a ‘type of fizzy drink’

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two thirds of Gen Zs don’t know what Britpop is - with 1 in 10 even thinking it’s a type of fizzy drink

New research from the OG alcoholic lemonade, Hooch, has shown that two thirds of Gen Zs don’t know what Britpop is – with over 1 in 10 of those surveyed thinking it’s a type of fizzy drink.

10% thought it was a British political party, while 6% seemed convinced it was a Eurovision contestant. Britpop or Bucks Fizz?

The research comes as Hooch seeks to understand the UK’s feelings about the ‘Cool Britannia’ era as part of its collab with SALT Brewery. The two have come together to create ‘Twisting My Lemon Man’ – a lemon-infused pale ale made with real Hooch, inspired by Britpop icon, Bez, and the Happy Mondays.

Bez at the official 'Twisting My Lemon Man' launch event

‘Twisting My Lemon Man’ is perfect for 90s nostalgia chasers and those who missed out on the glory days of dancing to Common People in clubs.

Life’s full of too many choices – Liam vs Noel, Blur vs Oasis, Suede vs Pulp – but luckily, there’s no longer a need to choose between a refreshing Hooch or a cold pint. Don’t ask Gen Z to make a choice, though, as the research also found that almost 10% of those surveyed thought Jarvis Cocker was the Green Party leader!

The launch is exclusive for the summer only, so best be quick to be amongst those who get to try it.

Jacob Barrett, Brand Manager at Hooch, said: “Gen Z might not know much about Britpop, but we’re certain that ‘Twisting My Lemon Man’ can transport them to the vibe of the era with a simple sip. It’s a beer that captures the same energy and passion as the music that inspired it, with a taste that’ll leave you wanting an encore.

It’s the first time an alcopop has launched a collab with a beer brand. Both brands are keen to push boundaries and ultimately give the people what they want – drinks that are delicious, refreshing and sessionable. But like a summer fling, it’s not here to stay, so make sure you try it before it’s gone!”

Bez commented on the launch: “I’m buzzin’ to be part of this collab. Hooch was the naughty wild-child of my favourite decade when I was up to all sorts. Getting involved with ‘Twisting My Lemon Man’ is a major throwback, bringing back those iconic Happy Mondays memories and the carefree vibe we all remember, one sip at a time. Let’s get mad for it!”

Edd Simpson, Managing Director at SALT Brewery, added: “We’re always on the lookout for ways to be innovative with our offering, and working with Hooch just felt like a natural match. We’ve noticed a crossover between craft beer and Hooch drinkers – we think we’re onto something special for both craft beer and Hooch lovers.

The 90s-inspired name and lemon design is a nod to the original era of Hooch, with a bold twist on the liquid that is pure SALT. We can’t wait to see what people think of it – especially Gen Z...”

Hooch is up to the task to bring the Cool Britannia era to Gen Z, even if more than 1 in 10 surveyed thought it was a type of air con.

Twisting My Lemon Man is available in 440ml cans at Tesco and Morrisons stores nationwide, and in bars and venues including Roxy Ball Room. 12 packs are also available directly on Hooch’s e-commerce site for £36: https://hoochlemonbrew.com/hooch-x-salt