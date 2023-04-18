Former star of The OC and The Hills: New Beginnings, Mischa Barton, has been confirmed to join the cast of the reboot of Australian series Neighbours. Following its cancellation last year, the popular streaming platform Amazon Prime Video announced it would produce a revival of the show.

Variety Magazine recently reported that the reboot of the beloved show began filming on April 17. Prime confirmed during their announcement of the show that it would air late 2023.

Mischa Barton expressed her excitement in a statement: "I’m excited to be part of this iconic show’s next chapter, and I am really looking forward to being back in Australia, a place I know and love!"

"Mischa’s character is dynamic and unpredictable, and will have an instant presence," executive producer Jason Herbison said. "Our loyal viewers are going to love her, locally and abroad."

The British-born actress may be best known by viewers for her role as Marissa Cooper in the iconic teen drama The OC which dominated screens from 2003 to 2006 as well as appearing in the reality show reboot The Hills: New Beginnings. Barton also has credits in Hollywood films including Notting Hill when she was 12.

Neighbours was on TV for a massive 37 years before it was cancelled and aired its star-studded finale on July 28, 2022. Margot Robbie, Kylie Minogue, Guy Pearce, Jason Donovan, Natalie Imbruglia and Holly Valance were among the celebrities who returned to say their goodbyes to the show giving viewers a huge nostalgia hit.

How to watch Neighbours

If you are an Amazon Prime member you can watch the first three episodes right now for free. If you’re not subscribed to Amazon Prime, you can sign up for £8.99 per month, or £95 per year.

If you have never been an Amazon Prime subscriber you are entitled to a 30 day free trial, which is more than enough time to binge the first six episodes. The free trial will give full access to all of the benefits of Prime, including exclusive Amazon deals, free books with Prime Reading, access to two million songs on Amazon Music, gaming content with Prime Gaming, photo hosting and of course Prime Video.

Full cast of Neighbours reboot

The cast of the upcoming reboot is set to see some drastic changes with many new faces being added to the popular street.

While the likes of Stefan Dennis, Alan Fletcher, Jackie Woodburne and Ryan Moloney all knew about the soap’s come back on Freevee and Prime Video, as they were in the announcement video it seems that not everyone in the cast will return as some of them were unaware of the revival.

Takaya Honda, whose character David Tanaka was part of the first same-sex marriage on Australian television with Aaron Brennan, shared the video on Twitter and added: "Just FYI the cast is finding this out right now. Give us time to process. We don’t know anything."

Cast members from the series Neighbours, which has just ended after many years on TV (photo: Getty Images)

Network 10 is yet to confirm which other characters will be returning to the screen in whole, but here are the confirmed characters and actors appearing in the upcoming show:

Rebekah Elmaloglou - Terese Willis

Tim Kano - Leo Tanaka

Annie Jones and Lucinda Cowden as Melanie Pearson.

April Rose Pengilly - Chloe Brennan

Melissa Bell

Mischa Barton

Georgie Stone - Mackenzie

Stefan Dennis - Paul Robinson

Alan Fletcher - Karl Kennedy

Ryan Moloney - Toadie Rebecchi

Jackie Woodburne - Susan Kennedy.