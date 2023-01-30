Mike Tindall: I’m A Celebrity star charges £20,000 to join him for a day out clay pigeon shooting in Cotswolds
Mike Tindall, son-in-law of Princess Royal Anne and star of ITV’s I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here, is inviting people to go shooting with him - but it’ll cost you.
Fresh from the I’m A Celebrity jungle, Mike Tindall has reportedly opened a new revenue stream by charging people £20,000 to join him in clay pigeon shooting. The husband of King Charles III’s niece Zara Tindall will host up to 16-people for a “tailored experience” hosted in the Cotswolds.
It is understood the group activity is being organised through corporate promotional companies but Tindall will also be available for solo trips. Insiders have described the experience as “once-in-a-lifetime” and “invaluable”.
According to reports, Tindall is considered to be an “expert” at clay pigeon shooting and that interest in hiring him for the activity is growing. Participants are told to expect the same “funny and personable” guy that was in I’m A Celeb.
Tindall’s representatives are yet to confirm whether the offer is an official one and have offered no comment on the situation as of yet. The farm in which the former rugby star would host the activity from has not been disclosed.
Mr Tindall resides in the Cotswolds, along with his wife and three children at Gatcombe Park. They moved to Princess Anne’s estate after selling their home in Cheltenham for £1.6 million in 2013.