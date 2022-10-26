McDonald’s in America is handing out Happy Meals in ‘trick or treat’ buckets over Halloween - but the colourful items won’t be available in the UK and fast food fans are fuming. The ‘boo’ buckets come in festive orange (pumpkin), green (witch) and white (ghost) colours and are back in US stores for a limited time after first surfacing in the 1980s.

The buckets are highly collectible and are only available in US branches while stocks last. McDonald’s customers across the pond have also been treated to the McRib , a BBQ-flavoured pork sandwich, appearing on the menu for a limited period over October.

But McDonald’s UK confirmed that neither the Halloween Happy Meal buckets nor the McRib would be hitting British restaurants any time soon, sparking outrage from fans of the restaurant chain on social media . Customers are still reeling over an announcement earlier this month that Adult Happy Meals were set to be launched in the US while the UK would miss out yet again.

Referring to the McRib promotion, McDonald’s UK posted on Twitter: “Okay, before you ask: yes, it’s US only, nope, it’s not coming back here, friendly reminder the UK Twitter admin doesn’t make menu decisions.” @emilyxcarrx responded: “Why are you doing all this fun stuff with US McDonald’s and not for other McDonald’s around the world eg. celeb meals, adult happy meals, Halloween buckets… I could go on and on. These things would be popular in other countries as well and you know it but do nothing about it.”

Responding to the news that the McRib would dodge UK menus, @Hellokitty1681 posted: “Can’t even give us the Halloween buckets and then you rob us of this. I’m disappointed in you, McD’s.” @JohnSamson809 said: “Don’t get me wrong I love McDonalds, but the UK menu sucks.”

@plinkyploddums said: “Any chance of boo buckets or adult “happy meals” though?”. Customers went on to call for hot fudge sundaes, chocolate muffins and breakfast bagels to be brought back onto the UK menu.