McDonald’s has revealed its summer menu for 2023 including the highly-anticipated return of the Double Chocolate Pie. It’s all change at the fast food giant who are also switching things up with a “double” version of a classic burger, a new wrap, side, and McFlurry flavour.

The chain has also unveiled its new Saver Meal Deals from just £3.99. The offer is being made a permanent addition to the menu and aims to ensure customers can enjoy their favourite treats through the cost of living crisis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alistair Macrow, CEO of McDonald’s UK, said: ‘’We can’t change inflation but what we still offer is good value for money. You can get a hot burger freshly made from 100 per cent British and Irish beef served with fries made from locally grown potatoes and a drink in a lovely environment for £3.99 - less than a price of a coffee in many competitors. I don’t know many people who are able to do a better job than that.”

Here are the new items coming to the McDonald’s menu for summer 2023, when they will be available and everything you need to know about Saver Meal Deals.

Most Popular

The new items include a Casear & Bacon Wrap, Mozzarella Bites, Lotus Biscoff McFlurry and the highly-anticipated Double Chocolate Pie.

McDonald’s summer menu 2023 - full list of new items

The following items will hit the McDonald’s menu over the coming days:

Double Big Mac - with or without bacon

- with or without bacon Caesar & Bacon Wrap - crispy lettuce and bacon drizzled with creamy dressing wrapped up in a soft flour tortilla

- crispy lettuce and bacon drizzled with creamy dressing wrapped up in a soft flour tortilla Mozzarella Bites - served with a tangy tomato dip

- served with a tangy tomato dip Lotus Biscoff McFlurry - deeply caramelized tasting biscuit swirled into soft serve McFlurry ice-cream

- deeply caramelized tasting biscuit swirled into soft serve McFlurry ice-cream Double Chocolate Pie - Already a firm favourite in South Korea made up of a chocolatey crust and stuffed with molten chocolate sauce

When will the summer menu 2023 items be available at McDonald’s?

The new items will be available to purchase from Wednesday, June 2021.

The Double Big Mac and Spicy Sriarcha Wrap are also coming to the menu.

What are the new McDonald’s Saver Meal Deals?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Available for all customers to enjoy nationwide from 11am, the Saver Meal Deals offer three new meal options all available for less than £5. It means you can feed a family of four for less than £20 and still enjoy your family favourites, including a Double Cheeseburger meal with medium Fries and a drink for just £4.79.

Meals within the offer include:

· Cheeseburger Meal Deal – Cheeseburger with fries and drink: £3.99

· Mayo Chicken Meal Deal – Mayo Chicken with fries and drink: £3.99

· Double Cheeseburger Meal Deal - Double Cheeseburger with fries and drink (£4.79)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad