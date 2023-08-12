At least 80 people have been confirmed dead as raging wildfires sweep Hawaiian island, Maui, according to officials. Police have said that a new fire has triggered the evacuation of a community to the north-east of an area that burned earlier in the week.

The Maui police department said the new blaze prompted the evacuation of people in Kaanapali, West Maui, on Friday night. The fire is reportedly not yet contained.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The County of Maui also confirmed that the number of fatalities had risen from the previous figure of 67. The town of Lahaina has been mostly destroyed by the blaze, with many survivors saying they did not receive a warning, which would have given them enough time to flee their homes.

Survivors have since returned to the town which has become a scene of utter devastation. Hawaii’s attorney general Anne Lopez has since announced plans to conduct a comprehensive review of the decision-making and policies that impacted the response to the wildfires.

Most Popular

Lopez said: “My Department is committed to understanding the decisions that were made before and during the wildfires and to sharing with the public the results of this review.” The wildfires are Hawaii’s deadliest natural disaster in decades, surpassing the 1960 tsunami which killed 61 people.

Many survivors of the fire said they did not hear the sirens or receive warning to evacuate, which would have given them enough time to prepare. People said they did not realise they were in danger until they saw flames or heard explosions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hawaii emergency management records have not indicated that warning sirens were sounded to alert people to evacuate, leaving many running for their lives. It has been reported that officials sent alerts to mobile phones, televisions and radio stations, however widespread power and mobile phone outages may have limited their impact.

State governor Josh Green warned the death toll would likely continue to rise as search and rescue operations continue. Authorities have now set a curfew from 10pm on Friday until 6am on Saturday (9am to 5pm on Saturday BST). Mr Green told Hawaii News Now: “The recovery’s going to be extraordinarily complicated, but we do want people to get back to their homes and just do what they can to assess safely, because it’s pretty dangerous.”