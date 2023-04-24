The hit cooking show MasterChef is back on our screens as judges John Torode and Gregg Wallace welcome batches of budding chefs into the kitchen.

In its 19th series, the BBC culinary programme sees talented contestants serve up dishes to satisfy taste buds for a chance to be crowned the new MasterChef champion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 2022 series of MasterChef saw Eddie Scott from the Midlands crowned winner after a dramatic final episode.

Home cooks from all walks of life face-off in the intense heat of the MasterChef kitchen under the watchful eye of John and Gregg.

Most Popular

This year a 30 year-old accountant, a delivery driver and dad-of-one from Camden and Anti-Piracy Manager from Croydon are also judged by professional chefs and former contestants.

How to apply to be a contestant on the 2024 series of MasterChef

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You can apply to appear on next year’s MasterChef by visiting the BBC MasterChef’s take part page.

Applications are open until August 28, 2023, until 11:59pm. Those aged 18 and over (as of September 11) allowed to take part.

The BBC has advised that if you need assistance with your online application, you can email the on [email protected] for assistance.

The application will require you to fill out a profile, answer some questions, agree to terms and conditions, and upload any applicable media.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Applicants must also fulfil the following: