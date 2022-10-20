Mason Greenwood: Manchester United footballer released on bail after private hearing

Mason Greenwood has been released on bail ahead of his next appearance in court, after spending four nights in custody. The 21-year-old will be summoned to court on November 21, 2022, almost a year since the initial accusation.

On Monday (October 17), Greenwood appeared at Manchester Magistrates’ Court and was remanded in custody, before a spokesperson for the court on Wednesday said that Greenwood’s bail had been granted with conditions.

As part of his bail, Greenwood must not contact any witnesses, including the complainant. Additionally, he must reside at an address in Bow Green Road, Bowdon.

Following his arrest in January, on Saturday, Greenwood was charged with attempted rape, assault, coercive behaviour, and actual bodily harm.

Most Popular

The attempted rape is alleged to have taken place in October 2021, while the controlling and coercive behaviour dates back as far as November 2018.

After the accusations, Greenwood’s Nike sponsorship was terminated and his likeness was removed from FIFA 22 and Football Manager 2022. Greenwood made his final appearance for Manchester United on January 22, eight days before the accusations surfaced online.

Janet Potter, the deputy chief crown prosecutor for CPS North West, said: “The Crown Prosecution Service has today authorised Greater Manchester Police to charge Mason Greenwood, 21, with attempted rape, engaging in controlling and coercive behaviour, and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

“All three counts relate to the same complainant. Specialist rape prosecutors from CPS North West’s complex casework unit authorised the charges following a review of a file of evidence received from Greater Manchester Police. The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against the defendant are active and that he has a right to a fair trial.

Advertisement Hide Ad