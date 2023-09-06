Married at First Sight UK 2033 start date: When will first episode air, cast and how to watch
Married at First Sight UK will return to our screens soon for a new series
The launch date for this year’s Married at First Sight UK series has been confirmed. The popular E4 dating show showcases a ground-breaking experiment as a group of single people meet their other half for the first time at the altar.
The couples then get to know each other as they go on a honeymoon, meet the in-laws and set up a new home. The eight brides and eight grooms will feature on the show alongside returning experts Melanie Schilling, Paul C. Brunson and Charlene Douglas.
But when will Married at First Sight UK return to our screens and how can you watch the series? Here’s everything you need to know.
Married at First Sight UK 2023 - when will the first episode air?
It has been confirmed that MAFS UK will return to our screens on Monday, September 18. The series will air four nights a week for nine weeks on E4 and on demand via the Channel 4 website.
Married at First Sight UK 2023 cast
Grooms
Arthur - A 34-year-old tennis coach from London
Brad - A 27-year-old model from Grimsby
Georges - A 30-year-old sports rehabilitator from Surrey
Luke - A 30-year-old sales executive from Clacton
Nathanial - A 36-year-old events marketing manager from Manchester
Paul - A 26-year-old account manager from Chesham
Terence - A 40-year-old youth worker/DJ from Reading
Thomas - A 27-year-old investment communications worker from Wiltshire
Brides
Ella - A 29-year-old clinic consultant from Weston-Super-Mare
Jay - A 31-year-old sales manager from Lancashire
Laura - A 34-year-old finance manager from Hampshire
Peggy - A 32-year-old technology risk partner from Kent
Porscha - A 36-year-old executive assistant from London
Rosaline - A 28-year-old florist from Crewe
Shona - A 31-year-old performing arts teacher from Nottingham
Tasha - A 35-year-old childcare assistant from Leeds