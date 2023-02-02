People in the UK will be forced to pay much more for new passports in a major change coming into effect from Thursday (February 2). Costs have shot up for new applications for the first time in five years.

Standard online applications have been hiked from £75.50 to £82.50 which is an increase of £7. While new passports for children and infants have also become more expensive with a rise of £4.50 from £49 to £53.50.

Applying for new passports in person by visiting Post Offices is more expensive than online, though prices for that have also shot up. It is now priced at £93 instead of £85 for standard passports, while child prices are now £64 from £58.50.

Overseas paper applications for new passports have increased the most from £95.50 to £104.50 for adults. While for children it has risen to £71.50, up from £65.50.

This means the average family of four, all requiring new UK passports will have to fork out £272 - an extra £23. The major change comes at a time when the UK is bearing the brunt of a cost of living crisis including surging energy bills and more expensive groceries.

The Home Office says the new fees will help "move towards a system that meets its costs through those who use it".