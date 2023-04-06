Love Island star Shaughna Phillips has announced she has given birth to a baby girl. Phillips shot to fame in early 2020, as she was one of the most popular contestants on the first ever winter series of the ITV 2 show.

Taking to social media, Phillips shared the news with her 1.4 million followers, with a sweet caption that read: “My darling Lucia, I wish I had you sooner so I could love you longer.” She also shared that her baby was born on April 4 at 8:10pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ahead of welcoming her little one, Shaughna - who has split from Lucia’s father Billy, had taken to Instagram to reveal that she was going to have to be induced after she passed her due date of March 25.

Sharing a selfie of herself to her Instagram stories on March 29, she penned: “Induction booked for Sunday (April 2). My March babe clearly wants to be an April babe like her mama.”

Most Popular

People swiftly flocked to the comments to share their congratulations. Cleaning hack icon Mrs Hinch said “Aww congratulations beautiful. Sending lots of love your way”, whilst comedian Katherine Ryan said “Yay she’s here! Congratulations.”

Love Island’s first Winter Edition featured Londoner Shaughna Phillip. (Photo by Neil P. Mockford/Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad