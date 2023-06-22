News you can trust since 1858
Love Island: Zach’s shock cheating revelation & sneaky Medhi pursues Leah ahead of surprise recoupling

Love Island is set to be stormier than ever tonight as Zach makes a shock cheating revelation and Medhi pursues Leah behind Whitney’s back - all ahead of a surprise recoupling.

Sophie Wills
By Sophie Wills
Published 22nd Jun 2023, 15:49 BST- 2 min read

A storm is brewing in the Love Island villa ahead of a surprise recoupling planned for tonight’s episode (June 22). The show will see Zach make a shock cheating revelation and Medhi pursue another Islander Whitney’s back before the group gather round the firepit to make a major decision.

Tonight’s challenge will see Islanders play a game of Never Have I Ever. During the game viewers will find out who has had a threesome and dated someone over 40.

But then Tyrique ups the stakes by asking: “Never Have I Ever cheated on someone.” When Zach drinks in response to Tyrique’s question, Jess and Ella are quick to respond.

Jess says: “Once a cheat, always a cheat, Zachariah. A leopard doesn’t change its spots, Zachariah.” Ella remarks: “If someone can justify cheating, who is to say that they won’t cheat again?”

    Mitchel is quick to defend Zach’s honest answer. Meanwhile, Zach is left wondering what Molly’s thinking.

    Later that night Mehdi pulls Leah for a surprise chat as he reveals that he would like to get to know her more. Leah reacts: “Really? I’m not going to lie, I didn’t expect that.”

    Mehdi replies: “I think you’re a smart girl, you’re articulate.” Leah says: “I didn’t think it was on that level. I thought things were going well with you and Whitney. You’ve kissed?”

    Will this conversation affect the course of Whitney and Mehdi’s relationship? And will Leah reciprocate Mehdi’s interest?

    Will Zach’s cheating revelation affect his and Molly’s relationship?

    Later that night, Mehdi gets a shock text, reading: “Can all Islanders gather round the fire pit immediately.” Whitney reads a text explaining that the girls will be choosing who they want to couple up with.

    But, as the newest arrivals, the two new bombells Mal and Montel, get first choice at the fire pit. Who has made an immediate impression on the new additions and will their choices step on the toes of their fellow Islanders ahead of the girls making their decisions?

    Love Island airs tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.

