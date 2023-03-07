Love Island star Amy Hart has welcomed her first child with boyfriend Sam Rason. The happy news was confirmed via social media channels on Wednesday afternoon.

Her baby arrived a matter of days ago but Amy, 30, wanted to keep it secret until they were back home and safe. It comes just a year after the former islander underwent fertility treatment to freeze her eggs.

Amy took to Instagram and shared: “Well…. 4 days of contractions at home (which everyone told us were Braxton hicks…they weren’t ), 4 very short hours in the delivery suite and 5 long days in hospital later, we are home with our dreamy baby boy born at 3.31am on 3/3/23 weighing 8lbs with the most beautiful head of hair (Amy would take the 9 months of reflux again) and we are so so in love.

"Proper introductions to come but now we’re home safe and sound. Thank you to everyone who sent their well wishes. We really appreciated it over the last few days, here’s a few delivery room snaps, can’t wait to show you his beautiful, non-post-birth swollen face.”

Friends and family, as well as big name stars from the small screen rushed to congratulate the new parents, with I’m A Celeb winner and Geordie Shore’s Vicky Pattison commenting: “Congratulations you two!”.

Fellow ex-Love Island contestants Shaugna Phillips and Olivia Atwood also replied. Shaugna said: “So beautiful! Congratulations to you all, glad you’re all home” while Olivia penned: “Ahhhh congratulations. So beautiful”.

Amy Hart only revealed she was pregnant earlier in 2023 during an appearance on ITV daytime show Loose Women. She explained that it was “unplanned” and followed £12,000 worth of fertility treatment.

The father of the baby is boyfriend Sam Rason and the happy couple have been together for just shy of two years. They met after Sam slid into Amy’s Instagram DMs after spotting the 30-year-old on a dating app.