ITV has confirmed Casa Amor is on the way, with 12 new singletons set to shake things up with the infamous twist arriving on screens on Sunday night (July 2). Fans’ suspicions were confirmed with Molly Marsh revealed to be returning to Love Island.

Rumours were swirling that the recently dumped islander would be making a comeback after being spotted at the airport. It was reported she had flown back to Spain, with the 21-year-old now confirmed as one of the Casa Amor bombshells.

The most recent episode on Friday night (June 30), saw music icon Ne-Yo perform some of his biggest hits to the islanders. The singer-songwriter asked to get a selfie with all the contestants, and then requested a snap with just him and the girls.

The 43-year-old then led all of the girls out of the villa before a black van with ‘Casa VIPs’ on the side rolled up. Heading towards the van, the group began frantically screaming as they realised they would be the ones being whisked off to the Casa Amor villa this year.

The bombshell boys heading into Casa Amor were then revealed to viewers, before a brief introduction of the new girls entering the villa, including the not-so-new Molly at the back. With Sunday’s episode a highly anticipated one, here are all of the bombshells set to appear on Love Island.

Love Island summer 2023 Casa Amor cast: Confirmed season 10 line-up

Molly Marsh, 21, will join her fellow islanders in the Mallorca sun. (Credit: ITV)

The full line-up of Casa Amor 2023 cast members for the summer season is as follows:

Kodie Murphy - 20 - social media marketer

Ouzy See - 28 - footballer & model

Zachary Ashford - 27 - senior sales executive

Elom Ahlijah-Wilson - 22 - masseuse & fitness trainer

Lochan Nowacki - 25 - account manager

Benjamin Noel - 26 - fitness business owner