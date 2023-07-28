Leah Taylor has revealed she has split from her Love Island co-star Montel McKenzie just two weeks after they were dumped from the ITV dating show. The former Islanders have decided to “just be friends” after Leah realised it wouldn’t work in the outside world.

The 27-year-old told The Sun : “Our time in the villa was absolutely incredible, but we’ve actually decided to just be friends. We get on really well and I do really like him, but I feel like for me it’s never enough. I’m obviously looking for someone long-term and shares the same values and morals as me.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I know I’m someone who has very, very high standards, but I feel like there’s just certain things in people that I’m not able to overlook. I’m glad we built a really good connection while we were there and I know that we’re always going to be friends, but in terms of romantic; we’ve decided to end things.”

The pair faced a rocky time in the Love Island villa following chaotic Casa Amor scenes. Their rough patch began after Montel admitted to kissing someone else during his time in the other villa.

Most Popular

Leah and Montel have split two weeks after their exit from the ITV show

However, Leah and Montel soon patched things up and remained together up until they were brutally dumped from the villa earlier this month. Leah and Montel’s split comes just days after Catherine Abaje and Elom Ahlijah-Wilson confirmed they were the first couple to split following their exit from the ITV series.

A Love Island insider opened up to The Sun about Catherine and Elom’s split. They said: “The pair struggled to make it work in the real world and barely saw each other since the show ended.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad