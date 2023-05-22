News you can trust since 1858
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Mount Etna eruption: UK travellers warned of delays in Sicily
Supermarket recalls popular snack as it could contain deadly pesticide
Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby replaced on This Morning
UK temperatures set to spike this week - Met Office
Popular EastEnders character to return 25 years after death
Hinge and Bracket star George Logan dies aged 78
Breaking

Lidl recalls Snaktastic Microwaveable Popcorn as it could contain deadly Chlorpyrifos pesticide

Lidl has recalled a popular item as the presence of a toxic pesticide has been found in a batch

Chelsie Sewell
By Chelsie Sewell
Published 22nd May 2023, 10:43 BST- 1 min read

A popular snack item is being recalled from a UK supermarket as it may contain a toxic pesticide which could result in seizures, comas and even death if consumed over a long period. Lidl has announced it is recalling a batch of its Snaktastic Microwaveable Popcorn due to the presence of the pesticide Chlorpyrifos - which is no longer approved for food use in the UK.

According to the Centers for Disease Control Chlorpyrifos is an insecticide which has been widely used in homes and on farms. Breathing or ingesting chlorpyrifos may result in a variety of nervous system effects, ranging from headaches, blurred vision, and salivation to seizures, coma, and death, depending on the amount and length of exposure.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Lidl’s Snaktastic popcorn has been recalledLidl’s Snaktastic popcorn has been recalled
Lidl’s Snaktastic popcorn has been recalled

Lidl customers who have bought the Snaktastic Microwaveable Popcorn product are advised not to eat it and return the product to their nearest Lidl store for a full refund. The batch affected includes both salted and sweet variants of the snack with a best-before date of December 17, 2024, have been affected.

Related topics:LidlSupermarketFood