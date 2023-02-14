Lewis Capaldi has gone public with his new girlfriend Ellie MacDowall. The Scottish singer was excited to show her off when the pair attended a Brit Awards 2023 afterparty together on Saturday (February 11).

Both Capaldi and his new partner could be seen partying, dancing and kissing together at 180 The Strand during the Universal Music bash. It is understood that they have been dating in secret for months but were both ready to go public.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The couple first hinted at their relationship back in November after they were spotted at a hotel in London. They then appeared to confirm their romance by posting about a romantic hike on New Year’s Eve.

Event insiders have revealed to a national publication that the couple looked smitten as they partied the night away in their first-ever public appearance together at the London-based club. Lewis Capaldi is said to be fully in love with Ellie MacDowall and could not be happier.

Most Popular

A source told The Sun: “He has been dating Ellie for some time now and while they are usually very low key, he couldn’t keep his hands off her at the after-party. It was very sweet to see him so happy, and Ellie clearly adores him too.

“They sat on the sofa kissing and talking for a while before Lewis headed off to the dance floor. He was throwing some serious shapes to Hot Chocolate’s You Sexy Thing at one point while Ellie just looked on smiling. They make a lovely couple.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The reveal of Lewis Capaldi’s new relationship came just shortly after he took to the Brit Awards 2023 stage to perform his hit-single Forget Me. Viewers will never forget how he was awkwardly introduced as ‘Sam Capaldi’ by the ceremony’s host Mo Gilligan.

Who is Lewis Capaldi’s new girlfriend Ellie MacDowall?

Ellie MacDowall is a 23-year-old actress and model from Edinburgh. She is a talented dancer who graduated from the Scottish city’s MGA Academy of Performing Arts in 2020.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad