The TUI flight came to a rest on grassland by the side of the runway as heavy rain brought by Storm Babet continued to batter the city.

Following the incident, it has been confirmed that the airport has closed. A statement issued shortly after 4.30pm on X [formerly Twitter] said: “We can confirm the airport is now closed.

"We ask passengers to contact their airline to check the status of their flight before travelling to the airport. There are no reported injuries from today’s incident and all passengers have now safely disembarked the aircraft.”

West Yorkshire Fire Service and TUI have also released statements about the incident.