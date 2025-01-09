Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen and the ‘Consciously Chic Collective’ share top trends for the ultimate feel-good home as homeowners embrace sustainability

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

It’s time for a spruce-up! Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen, Amanda Lamb and Oliver Heath dubbed as the ‘Consciously Chic Collective’ share key home trends for 2025.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Calling on our resident home trends experts and sustainability champions aka the ‘Consciously Chic Collective’! Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen, Amanda Lamb and Oliver Heath reveal their tips for the ultimate feel-good home.

Warm earthy tones using sustainable and eco-friendly paints

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

More and more people are looking to create not only a haven but also a much safer space. The trend for eco-friendly paints is huge (they use natural ingredients, water-based formulas, and avoid harmful chemicals like VOCs, heavy metals, and synthetic additives!). Think soft neutrals with accents found in nature such as terracotta, olive greens, soft sandy tones.

Consciously Chic Home

Money and Energy Saving Tech

From solar panels to heat pumps, smart meters, smart thermostats, the possibilities are endless and not only are you saving the planet, you are also saving your bank balance. This tech can empower homeowners to take control of their energy use, reduce their carbon footprint, and future-proof their homes against rising energy costs and climate challenges.

Multi-functional furniture

Pieces that are designed to provide functionality and maximise space are key for every home. Sofa beds, extendable dining tables, modular shelving units all provide that bit extra. Urban living is getting smaller so anything that can help to create a home but also give you options to continue to grow in 2025.

Garden

Creating calm from chaos

With the world in an endlessly chaotic state, and so much out of our control, we are seeing an increasing desire to create homes that feel safe, calm and restorative. We can think about this in 3 ways:

A space to support your wellbeing – maintaining space to support physical activities such as Yoga, Pilates or simply a daily stretch will keep you active and flexible. A space that supports daily routine in this way will create a reassuring sense of continuity and keep you less prone to stresses and strains.

A space to find calm – in our 24/7 technology led lives we all need space to stop, sit, rest and recuperate – be that on our own or with family, friends and loved ones – and yes that means pets too! Create a space with a view, to pause with natural materials, fabrics and textures.

Looking out onto nature can be beneficial, watching as it changes across each day and season will keep you connected to the gentle passing of time and natures rhythms.

A resilient home – stress can be generated by being out of control. Managing aspects of your home, such as energy, will create a sense of certainty and even lower bills. Getting an Air Source Heat Pump (ASHP) can help your home be more resilient to fluctuations in energy prices by removing the need for gas supplies, standing charges and even saving you around £100 a year on heating costs. Plus, you get a consistently warm and comfortable home. Right now is a great time to get one installed as homes in England and Wales can access the government Boiler Upgrade Scheme grant of £7,500 towards installation.

A breath of fresh air

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Consciously Chic bedroom

As we close our doors and windows in the winter and then open them up come the spring, we become much more conscious of the air quality that we breathe – whether inside or out. We are seeing a rising consciousness of the impacts of air quality our homes are having both on our own wellbeing and that of our local environments. But there is much we can do to improve it:

Stop burning to heat: Air Source Heat Pumps use mechanical systems to create warmth and hot water – unlike fossil fuel gas, oil or coal boilers which burn to create warmth, creating noxious gas and polluting particulates.

Use ventilation systems to mechanically ventilate around your home to reduce the build-up of damp which can create harmful black spore mould- particularly in any room that has water in it i.e. bathrooms, kitchens and utility rooms.

Purify air in each room using mobile air purifiers which will remove many types of toxins and dust using HEPA filters – some are even app controlled by your smart phone and will illustrate air quality levels. Reduce toxins in the air by using natural cleaning solutions, low VOC paints and ultrasonic scented diffusers rather than burning candles.

Often, it’s the dust and dander trapped in difficult to clean surfaces such as carpets and fabrics that can cause breathing difficulties and asthma – more efficient vacuum cleaners are now available using HEPA filters to remove dust and the resulting dust mites in your home.

Let there be light

Not just any light but healthier circadian light. Maximising our exposure to natural light across the day is key to governing our mood, energy and hormone levels – also known as our Circadian Rhythms. We are now seeing ever greater awareness of how technology can support this through colour changing light that mimics the different colour changes in light we experience throughout the day and night – from warm oranges, yellows and stimulating blue light. Consider this in the following ways:

Consciously Chic dining room

A light-based alarm clock that gently wakes you using colour changing light – from warm orange to bright white. “Athletes from the British Swimming Team and Cambridge University Boat Clubs have used our wake-up lights to get up bright and early, ready for training” SAD (seasonal affective disorder) lamps can help with sunlight deficiency in mid-winter with a burst of bright blue light in the daytime to boost serotonin levels. Warm coloured LED bulbs in bedrooms promote sleep at night while being eco-friendly – supporting the production of sleep-inducing melatonin. Cool white / blue bulbs to feel more energised throughout the day - great for the home office to boost energy and focus. Use dimmer switches to create control of spatial mood. Layering of light sources to create variability & adaptability across the daytime and evening.

Lean into the green

For many the emerging trend of Biophilic Design is about welcoming plants and greenery into our homes. This human centred approach to design recognises the enormous value that nature connections can have to reduce stress, aid recuperation and more deeply connect us to that sense of place. Furthermore, there is a vast body of research demonstrating its ability to enhance how buildings make us feel, be that increasing productivity, creativity and reducing absenteeism in commercial spaces such as offices. Plants will also improve indoor air quality to match your heat pump, modify temperature and humidity, plus add natural colour and texture. With this movement now finding its way into our homes there are many exciting ways to bring planting inside:

There are some brilliant self-watering modular green wall planting systems which when planted up, add visual richness whilst saving floorspace. Use elegant hanging systems with trailing plants to create a lush, tropical feel.

Use a countertop kitchen growing systems with integral grow lights for herbs that you can cook with. Consider vertical planting systems to create clever room dividers – allowing partial views through spaces whilst also improving acoustics.

Embracing colour

We know that colour can lift our spirits, so 2025 will be all about people re-discovering their own personal relationship with colour in the home people are moving away from a bland bedroom and looking at richer, darker colours like navy blue, peacock green and satsuma orange to provide hopeful décor – consider using an eco-friendly paint too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Consciously Chic bathroom

Working colour into furnishings around the window is also a great way to keep energy in the room and create an architectural statement – whether with big curtains or shutters, both work to increase the room warmness.

Stripes

We are seeing more illustrative wallpapers, including bold stripes, which will be a key trend next year for a big dopamine hit. Big, broad stripes in contrasting colours create a confident and outgoing look for a room. Stripes can be paired with florals, animal print or block colours to create a statement. If you’re nervous to embrace it with wall coverings or furnishings, investing in striped bed linen is a great way to make a real statement with interiors or look to re-upholster existing furniture to give it a re-fresh with a new pattern.

Vintage and upcycling

Vintage pieces are something everyone is interested in; whether they label it granny core or auntie core, they are a great way to give older furniture a new life and reuse. People want to make their interiors reflect their personality, so what better way than to upcycle an old piece of furniture while giving it a fresh new look?

It’s a fun way to incorporate sustainable/eco-friendly choices into your home design while introducing a new hobby! The days of minimalism are over, and vintage decorating is now everywhere, expressed in different style statements inspired by the latest film and TV shows such as The Gentleman and Saltburn, that help create an interior that tells stories about inhabitants, creating a museum of you.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The home trends for consciously chic homes are supported by a new survey which shows over two in five (42%) are considering enhancing their home's energy efficiency while 42% of us are considering installing energy appliances such as heat pumps or solar panels in 2025, highlighting the surge in green-luxe living in the new year.

To get started on your energy efficient home journey, visit GOV.UK/heatpump to find out more.

​