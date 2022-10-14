Kwasi Kwarteng sacked as Chancellor of the Exchequer by Prime Minister Liz Truss

Chancellor of the Exchequer, Kwasi Kwarteng has been sacked, by Prime Minister, Liz Truss, it has been confirmed.

Mr. Kwarteng was summoned back to London from Washington a day early on Friday.

The decision to sack Mr. Kwarteng is the latest development following the now infamous mini-budget delivered by Mr. Kwarteng and with the support of Liz Truss two weeks ago.

Mr. Kwarteng is the second shortest serving Chancellor of the Exchequer since World War II - the shortest serving being Iain Maclead at 30 days who died in office in 1970.

There are reports that Liz Truss is lining up former leadership contender, Jeremy Hunt, as Mr. Kwarteng’s replacement.