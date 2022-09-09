King Charles III Coronation: when is it, can King Charles abdicate & will there be a national holiday?

On Thursday, September 8 2022, the UK’s longest-serving Monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, died aged 96. Her unwavering commitment to Great Britain and Northern Ireland lasted over 70 years.

King Charles III - who was at his mother’s bedside as she passed away peacefully at her home in Balmoral - has expressed his solitude with the citizens of the UK.

He said: “We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished sovereign and a much-loved mother”.

King Charles III accession to the throne will now commense and Operation London Bridge is a directive which maps out what will happen.

When will Prince Charles officially become King?

King Charles III is now the sovereign head of state

Following the death of the Queen, a “call cascade” is made informing the highest Government officials including the Prime Minster and the Cabinet secretary.

UK Government departments were instructed to have flags at half-mast within 10 minutes of being notified as a sign of “discretion”.

Prince Charles immediately became King as soon as Queen Elizabeth II passed.

On the day Queen Elizabeth II passed, otherwise known as ‘D-day’, the Prime Minister was the first to deliver the news to the public with Liz Truss announcing, “Queen Elizabeth II was the rock on which modern Britain was built”.

On Friday, September 9 or D-day+1, the Prime Minister will have a formal meeting with King Charles III. The King is then expected to deliver a televised speech to the nation.

King Charles will then make his way around the UK home nations including Northern Ireland and Wales.

Parliament will reconvene on Saturday, September 10, where government officials will approve a formal message of condolence to King Charles III.

Charles is free to choose his own regal title but this must be decided before the first part of his accession to the throne.

When will King Charles III have his coronation?

King Charles III was just four-years-old at his mothers coronation in 1953

Prior to a coronation taking place, Charles will attend the Accession Council in order to complete his accession to the throne.

The Accession is split into two parts.

In Part I, the Privy Council will meet without the new King, witnessed by a special membership featuring governmental officials from across the Commonwealth.

The Monarch will have received the Sovereign’s preferred title and the membership will witness the lawful assumption of the throne.

Part II of the Accession is attended by the King and the Privy Council. During this meeting, the King will declare his commitment to the constitution and swear a binding, statutory oath to the Church of Scotland.

A coronation does not typically take place until months after the Accession. When it does, King Charles III will swear a similar oath to the Church of England.

According to the Daily Mail, the coronation will take place in Westminster Abbey as a Church of England service and will reflect Britian as it is today.

Can King Charles abdicate now he is King?

Under common law, King Charles became the soverign head of state the moment Queen Elizabeth II passed away.

In the past, it has been reported that Charles may want to ‘pass the throne’ to his son Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge.

Due to the Constitutional unit and the line of succession, King Charles was not able to abdicate before Her Majesty passed away. However, he can chose to step down and leave his post now that he is King.

If King Charles does chose to abdicate, he will require the assistance of Parliament and the legislature. Similar to Edward VIII who required the Declaration of Abdication Act 1936.

This is because the title to the Crown is dependent upon Statute and any constitutional amendments must be given royal ascent by the lower and upper house.

Will the King’s coronation be a Bank Holiday?