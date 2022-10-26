The BBC will air a special episode of The Repair Shop entitled The Repair Shop: The Royal Visit tonight. The episode will see King Charles III make his first appearance on the popular show, bringing precious royal heirlooms to be fixed and given new life.

In the episode King Charles needs help with a brack clock and a Wemyss Ware piece made for Queen Victoria’s Diamond Jubilee. The King told the presenters that the ceramic piece was damaged when it fell as someone was opening a window and said: “they didn’t own up”.

Ceramic expert Kristen Ramsay, horologist Steve Fletcher and furniture restorer Will Kirk worked hard to repair the clock and ceramics. As they lead up to revealing their results are unveiled, Charles asks the crew: "Have you sorted this? The suspense is killing me!"

He spoke about his love for clicks in the episode saying: "To me, I just love the sound, the tick-tock but also if they chime, that’s why I love grandfather clocks. I find it rather reassuring in a funny way, and they become really special parts of the house... the beating heart of it. So that’s why they matter to me.

"I’m afraid it is something I learnt from my grandmother, she had great fun putting a few together and trying to get them to chime at the same time in the dining room, which made it very enjoyable because everybody had to stop talking."

King Charles was also featured in the episode meeting with students from Prince’s Foundation building craft programme, a training initiative that teaches traditional skills including blacksmithing, stonemasonry and wood carving.

The one-off episode was filmed when the King was still Prince of Wales. So, how can you watch the special episode? Here’s everything you need to know about The Repair Shop: A Royal Visit.

How to watch King Charles III episode of The Repair Shop: The Royal Visit

The special edition episode of the BBC television show will air on Wednesday (October 26) at 8pm on BBC One.

The special edition of the Repair Shop is to celebrate the BBC's centenary

The show will be available for catch on BBC iPlayer which is available on your phone, tablet, computer and most TV’s.

What did King Charles III say on The Repair Shop: The Royal Visit?

King Charless III who was Prince Charles at the time is known for speaking more candidly on political issues, and did so on this special episode.

During his meeting with students, King Charles said: “I still think the great tragedy is the lack of vocational education in schools, actually not everybody is designed for the academic. I know from the Prince’s Trust, I have seen the difference we can make to people who have technical skills which we need all the time. I have the greatest admiration for people. I think that’s been the biggest problem, sometimes that is forgotten. Apprenticeships are vital but they just abandoned apprenticeships for some reason. It gives people intense satisfaction and reward.”

Experts have said he may not have spoken so freely had he been King at the time, as he has since promised to stay out of politics.