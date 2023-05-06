The coronation of King Charles takes place today and thousands of people will gather in Westminster Abbey and the streets of London to watch. With many of these people out and about, the weather forecast will be important to keep an eye on.

The forecast is, unfortunately, pretty bad for most of the day. Heavy rain showers are set to be covering London when the ceremony gets underway at 11am.

At 1pm, 3pm and 4pm the Met Office forecast says there could be a 90% risk of rain, with this number not dropping below a 60% chance of rain. Only at around 7pm is the rain likely to come to a complete stop.

This heavy rainfall looks set to continue through the event and into the afternoon, meaning anyone standing outside following the coronation will benefit from waterproof clothing.

Met Office Chief Meteorologist Matthew Lehnert said: “An area of rain is expected to move into southwest England early on Saturday, moving northeast through the day with some heavy bursts at times. This is likely to bring some rain to London from mid-morning.

“Further north in Scotland, northern England and Northern Ireland, it will be a day of sunshine and showers before the more persistent rain moves northwards overnight. Under the cloud and rain, temperatures will be subdued with 16C in London, whilst 20C is likely in sunnier northwest Scotland.”

Coronation fly-past

The coronation flypast is set to involve over 60 aircraft from the Royal Navy, British Army and Royal Air Force. It will fly over Buckingham Palace and The Mall from around 2.15pm onwards.

However, the heavy rain means that the flyover could be at risk. The weather and conditions will be assessed right up until the last minute and could be cancelled at short notice if conditions are not deemed suitable. A Ministry of Defence spokesperson said: “As is always the case for flypasts of this type, the latest weather information will be obtained, and weather checks will take place in advance of the main flypast on Saturday.

Met office forecast in Greater London

Today:

Dry in the east at first but becoming increasingly cloudy with rain spreading erratically north-eastwards across the region. Rain will become prolonged and occasionally heavy in the afternoon. Feeling rather cool. Maximum temperature 14C.

Tonight: