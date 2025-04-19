Kim Leadbeater MP gives ‘huge thanks’ to litter pick volunteers

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Kim Leadbeater MP has praised the hundreds of volunteers across the Spen Valley constituency for their efforts collecting rubbish as part of the Great British Spring Clean national campaign.

Litter picks took place across Heckmondwike, Birstall, Cleckheaton, Mirfield and Roberttown as part of the Keep Britain Tidy charity’s annual Great British Spring Clean, which commenced on March 21.

The litter picks were carried out by local schools, businesses and groups, including Keep Hecky Tidy, Cleckheaton in Bloom, Roberttown in Bloom, Mirfield in Bloom, Heaton Avenue, Hightown, Howard Park, Gomersal St Mary’s, Fairfield’s, Norristhorpe, Spen Valley High, Co-op Academy Smithies Moor, Mirfield Free Grammar and Heckmondwike Grammar School.

The litter picks coincided with the charity’s new Litter Pact project, which is being piloted in Heckmondwike.

Volunteers across the Spen Valley constituency collected more than 100 bags of rubbish during the Great British Spring Clean.

The project will focus on behavioural change to tackle the issue of littering.

Ms Leadbeater said: “That’s a wrap for the Great Spen Valley Spring Clean.

“It has been a full-on few weeks with clean-ups taking place all across the constituency.

“Huge thanks to everyone who gave their time, enthusiasm, and energy to this very worthwhile campaign.

Kim Leadbeater MP gave a "huge thanks" to the volunteers and schoolchildren who took part, and said the campaign "won't be a one-off".

“Whilst these fantastic litter heroes are to be applauded, it would be much easier if we all did our bit to keep our towns, villages, and streets safe and clean all year round.

“There is clearly an appetite to continue this great work, so this campaign won’t be a one-off.

“I am excited to see the development of the new Litter Pact project, and the impact that makes on our community.”