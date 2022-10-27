Madame Tussauds has withdrawn Kanye West’s wax figure from its London museum following a string of anti-semitic comments made by the US rapper. The historic waxwork museum says it has “listened” to the public and archived his wax figure, following other brands in severing ties with West such as Adidas, Balenciaga and Foot Locker.

The model was originally launched at Tussauds in 2015 alongside a figurine of his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian. A spokesperson for the wax museum told the BBC: “Ye’s figure has been retired from the attraction floor to our archive. Each profile earns their place at Madame Tussauds London and we listen to our guests and the public on who they expect to see at the attraction.”

Ye is no stranger to controversy and the US rapper has already been the subject of numerous stories this year. Months after he engaged in a digital stand-off with Pete Davidson, the Grammy Award-winning artist sported a ‘White Lives Matter’ top at Paris Fashion week.

Earlier in October, Ye took to Twitter to use anti-semetic rhetoric, which he supported in a follow-up interview with Lex Fridman. Jamie Lee Curtis replied to the hateful tweet, saying: “The holiest day in Judaism was last week. Words matter.

“A threat to Jewish people ended once in a genocide. You are a father. Please stop.”

Balenciaga was one of the first brands to drop the US musician. In a WWD exclusive, the brand said: “Balenciaga has no longer any relationship nor any plans for future projects related to this artist.”

Ye has also been dropped by leading talent agency CAA and German sportswear company Adidas - who said it would end all forms of collaboration with West and Yeezy "with immediate effect".

Days after being dropped by Adidas, the former Billionaire was also escorted out of Skechers Los Angeles office by executives. The worldwide shoe brand released a statement after the ordeal saying it has “no intention of working with West.”

