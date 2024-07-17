Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Jeremy Clarkson’s right-hand man Kaleb Cooper has accidentally leaked how the next series of Clarkson’s Farm could end.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For the past few years, the former Top Gear presenter has been working hard on Diddly Squat Farm in Chipping Norton - with varying degrees of success. As his Amazon show, Clarkson’s Farm, has documented, it has been incredibly difficult for him to make any sort of profit, mirroring the plight of farmers across the UK.

Cooper has become somewhat of a celebrity thanks to his role in the show, as the 26-year-old farmer represents the next generation in British agriculture. But following a challenging conclusion to series three, Cooper has inadvertently spilled the beans on what is yet to come in series four.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

TV presenter Jeremy Clarkson, right, with fellow Diddly Squat farmer Kaleb Cooper. Picture: ©Ellis O'Brien/Prime Video.

Taking to social media, he said: “I can sense this being an interesting and difficult season. We really don't need this rain after the summer we have had.” The Met Office seems to agree, forecasting “torrential” rain for large parts of the country.

“This is likely to lead to localised flooding, slower travel times and a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded,” the Met Office added. “Some of the heavy rain may be accompanied by lightning bringing a further hazard.”

The end of each series of Clarkson’s Farm tends to focus on the harvest, with season four likely to be no different. With the weather already causing problems this summer, Diddly Squat and countless other farms across the country could wind up struggling to make ends meet.