Job vacancies: Here are 13 full time and part time jobs in Dewsbury, Batley, Cleckheaton, Heckmondwike and Mirfield you can apply for, including chef, café assistant and school attendance support officer

By Catherine Gannon
Published 20th Jul 2024, 06:00 BST
Here are 13 jobs in Dewsbury, Mirfield, Batley, Cleckheaton and Heckmondwike you can apply for today, including positions for a chef, café assistant and school attendance support officer.

We’ve put together 13 job roles you can apply for today, including jobs offering both part time and full time hours. Vacancies include a chef opening at Miller and Carter, a sandwich artist role at Subway, and a school attendance support officer role.

Have a click through the gallery to see if any of these job openings catch your eye.

For more information, visit the Indeed website or the government’s Find a Job website.

Job vacancies in Dewsbury, Batley, Mirfield, Cleckheaton and Heckmondwike.

1. Job vacancies in and around Dewsbury

Job vacancies in Dewsbury, Batley, Mirfield, Cleckheaton and Heckmondwike.

Electrician at Connect Housing in Dewsbury. Full time, £37,405 to £37,405 per year.

2. Current job vacancies in and around Dewsbury

Electrician at Connect Housing in Dewsbury. Full time, £37,405 to £37,405 per year.

Specialist Clinical Pharmacist at Dewsbury and District Hospital. Full time, £43,742.00 to £50,056.00 per year

3. Current job vacancies in and around Dewsbury

Specialist Clinical Pharmacist at Dewsbury and District Hospital. Full time, £43,742.00 to £50,056.00 per year

Mixing Operative, Fox's Biscuits in Batley. Full time

4. Current job vacancies in and around Dewsbury

Mixing Operative, Fox's Biscuits in Batley. Full time

