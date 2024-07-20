We’ve put together 13 job roles you can apply for today, including jobs offering both part time and full time hours. Vacancies include a chef opening at Miller and Carter, a sandwich artist role at Subway, and a school attendance support officer role.
Have a click through the gallery to see if any of these job openings catch your eye.
For more information, visit the Indeed website or the government’s Find a Job website.
Job vacancies in Dewsbury, Batley, Mirfield, Cleckheaton and Heckmondwike. Photo: Google
Electrician at Connect Housing in Dewsbury. Full time, £37,405 to £37,405 per year. Photo: Google
Specialist Clinical Pharmacist at Dewsbury and District Hospital. Full time, £43,742.00 to £50,056.00 per year Photo: Google
Mixing Operative, Fox's Biscuits in Batley. Full time Photo: Google
