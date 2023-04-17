News you can trust since 1858
Is Reddit down? Hundreds of users report issues with Reddit forum on DownDetector

Reports have been pouring in on DownDetector reporting issues with the online forum

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 17th Apr 2023, 16:41 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th Apr 2023, 17:11 BST

The online forum Reddit is experiencing problems after hundreds of users report issues with the site on DownDetector. According to the site user reports started appearing at around 4pm on Monday April 17.

DownDetector also shows that the majority of the reports are from users of the app, with around 20 percent of users reporting the website is down. The site also shows the majority of the reports coming from London.

Users have reported issues with Reddit on DownDetector on Monday.Users have reported issues with Reddit on DownDetector on Monday.
Reports spiked at 4:06pm on Monday, with 144 issues reported in a matter of minutes. Several users have also taken to Twitter to report on the site experiencing problems.

