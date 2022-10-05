Brits have backed Idris Elba to play the next James Bond despite the Luther-actor declaring it is “not a goal”.

Since Daniel Craig hung up the tux in 2021, the public have been curious as to who will take the keys for the Aston Martin DB5.

According to a Showcase Cinema survey, over one in ten Brits (13%) picked Idris Elba to take over as 007, even though he’s been seen to distance himself from the role, saying: “It is not a goal for my career. I don’t think that, you know, playing Bond will satisfy some of my personal goals.”

The study - which has been released to coincide with James Bond day on October 5 - saw fellow British actor Tom Hardy come a narrow second (11%) and Marvel legend Tom Hiddleston (4%) round off the top three.

For those looking for a whole new Bond, 12% of participants opted for a female to land the leading role next.

Mark Barlow, UK General Manager for Showcase Cinemas, said: “James Bond has wowed British cinema fans for decades and the rumours around Daniel Craig’s replacement have been a hot topic since he bowed out last year.

“It comes as no surprise to see Idris Elba, Tom Hardy and Tom Hiddleston round off the top three, as all three actors have played iconic roles on the big screen.

“The results show their enduring appeal for film fans across the country, and we can’t wait to find out who takes the part next.”

