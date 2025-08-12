A Liversedge hair stylist with more than 40 years’ experience has won gold at the British Hair and Beauty Awards.

Karin Lord, who works from the Betsy Rosa salon in Liversedge and as a freelancer, won gold for Colour Technician of the Year.

Karin has worked as a hairdresser since she was 18, following in her cousin’s footsteps – who was also in the industry.

She said: “I have never wanted to do anything else.”

Karin said she enjoys meeting people as part of her job, particularly when she can help new customers “go out with a nice big smile on their face.”

Karin has achieved well at previous awards, having received bronze last year, but was particularly pleased to have won gold this year.

On the achievement, she said it was: “Amazing. It’s just so nice because it just shows that all your hard work has paid off.”

“[It’s] nice for customers; then they know you are serious about your work,” she added.