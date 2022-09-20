The Queen’s Committal service, the last televised ceremony on the day of Her late Majesty’s funeral, took place on Monday afternoon, starting at 4pm.

It was held at St George’s Chapel in Windsor, several hours after the state funeral at Westminster Abbey which saw around 2,000 people attend.

This included King Charles III, other members of the Queen’s family, Royals from across the globe, and key political figures.

Her Majesty’s coffin was ransported from London to Windsor Castle in the State Hearse, and tens of thousands lined the streets to say their final goodbyes.

King Charles III laid the Camp Colour on Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin before it was lowered into the Royal Vault.

The Queen’s coffin was even greeted by her two beloved corgis - Muick and Sandy - as the State Hearse arrived at Windsor Castle for the Committal.

With a congregation of 800 in attendance, a whole host of traditions were to symbolise the end of Elizabeth II’s reign, including the removal of the orb, spectre and crown from the top of the coffin.

Upon the end of the final Hymn sang, the Lord Chamberlain conducted one final act – the Wand of Office.

As the Head of the Royal Household, he snapped a thin, white staff in two and placed it on top of Her late Majesty’s coffin, before it was lowered into the Royal Vault.

King Charles III looked on as the Lord Chamberlain conducted the Wand of Office at Queen Elizabeth II’s Committal service.

Later in the evening, a private ceremony took place away from the public’s gaze as the Queen was laid to rest, it was confirmed by Buckingham Palace.

She joined The Duke of Edinburgh, her father George VI, Elizabeth The Queen Mother, and her sister Princess Margaret at King George VI Chapel.

How to watch the Queen’s Committal & Wand of Office on demand

The service itself, which started at St George’s Chapel four hours after the end of the state funeral, lasted around 30 minutes, but there were some astonishing shots of The Long Walk beforehand as Her late Majesty passed through.

Now the proceedings are over, all of these moments, as well as the state funeral which took place earlier in the day, are available to watch on both BBC iPlayer and ITV Hub.