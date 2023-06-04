Holly Willoughby is preparing an “honest and personal statement” to address the Phillip Schofield affair scandal when she returns to ITV’s This Morning, tomorrow. The news comes as it’s been reported she is in discussions with BBC bosses who are trying to lure her over from the television station.

The 42-year-old presenter has been in Portugal on holiday with her family this week amid turmoil at ITV. Last week Phillip Schofield, 61, resigned from This Morning and was subsequently dropped from his talent agency after admitting he had lied about an affair with a younger colleague.

Willoughby has not been on This Morning for two weeks after the news broke, but is set to return to the show on Monday after Schofield’s departure. It has been reported she wants to address the scandal and share her personal experiences with viewers, including sharing how tough it has been for those working on the show.

It comes after This Morning boss Martin Frizell asked for “respite” for his team who have continued to work while under elevated scrutiny from the public. During an interview with the BBC, Phillip Schofield compared himself to late ITV presenter Caroline Flack, prompting a response from her mum Christine, who sent a heartfelt message to the presenter.

The interview led to This Morning presenter Alison Hammond breaking down in tears during the programme after being forced to watch clips from the BBC. Hammond described the footage as “really painful” to watch due to her friendship with Schofield.

A source told the Sun that Holly was preparing a statement, saying: “She will be honest and open, mentioning him by name. She’s not shying away from the tricky subject as she wants to show up for the viewers and loyal fans.

“She has thought about what she will say and written it in advance, taking her time to get the words right. It’s not something she’s being forced to do. It won’t be an easy moment for her, and she knows she could get emotional, but she thinks it’s the right thing to do and wants to speak about it in an honest way.”

The statement is reportedly set to top the beginning of Monday’s This Morning when Willoughby makes her return to the show. It has since been revealed she will be joined by two co-hosts who will replace Schofield following his resignation.

It was revealed on Friday that Josie Gibson will be joining Holly Willoughby. Josie is known to regular viewers after taking over presenting duties in the summer when the normal presenters are on holiday.

However it has now been reported that Josie will only appear on the show on Monday and Tuesday with fellow summer co-host Craig Doyle taking to the sofa on Wednesday and Thursday. Doyle has recently stood in to present the show alongside Alison Hammond during Willoughby’s extended break from the show.

