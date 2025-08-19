Holidaymakers miss home after just five days

Holidaymakers start to miss home just five days into a holiday. | SWNS

Holidaymakers start to miss home just five days into a holiday, research has found.

A study of 2,000 people who holiday found a third reach a point where they start thinking of life back home, with getting back to their own space, their own beds, and their own routines among the things they long for most.

While others miss their local chippie, 'proper' milk in their cereal or tea - and familiar photos stuck to the fridge or in frames around the house.

It also emerged 55 per cent consider themselves to be homebirds by nature, with 11 per cent feeling relieved when they finally get back home.

With one in five even admitting they have been tempted to cut a holiday short to return to their dwellings sooner.

Kellie Wyles from DFS, which commissioned the survey, said: "For many, coming back from holiday is the best bit, because nothing comes close to those home comforts.

“It is often thought that a holiday is the ultimate relaxation, but after airport stress and luggage worries, plus not having our own space, many start to miss their home comforts.”

The study also found 46 per cent cite not having their home comforts with them when they go away as their main reason for missing home.

Although, 31 per cent take tea bags away and 27 per cent take their own towels.

While eight per cent even pack their own pillows.

As a result, 52 per cent feel one of the best things about going on holiday is returning to their home– and a quarter admit to being sad at the prospect of being away from it.

However, it might not last long as when they do arrive home, housework takes priority – with the laundry (47 per cent) and unpacking (56 per cent) among the first tasks on the list.

The study, carried out through OnePoll, also revealed 75 per cent feel there is no place like home and 38 per cent would transport their abode to their holiday destination, if they could.

While 71 per cent have planned weekends of doing nothing so they could spend more time at home, with 43 per cent taking time off work purely to enjoy their own home.

Kellie Wyles, for DFS, added: “It is a good thing that so many see the home as a place of relaxation and recuperation. We know that our customers’ homes are a real reflection of their lives, families and personalities. It’s really no wonder we feel so attached to our homes and miss them while we’re away.”

Tom Maddick / SWNS

The top 20 things Brits miss when on holiday:

1. My own bed

2. My routine

3. Having my own space / relaxing on my own

4. The pet(s)

5. My own pillow

6. Home-cooked meals

7. My hobbies

8. My favourite TV show

9. My friends

10. The sofa

11. My garden/outdoor space

12. British tea

13. The view from my house

14. ‘Real’ milk in my cereal/tea

15. Balanced breakfasts

16. The neighbours

17. The gym

18. Chatting to my neighbours

19. The local pub

20. Chocolate