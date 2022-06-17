Here’s how to get a free iced coffee from Costa Coffee this weekend

LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 31: Customers sit outside a Costa Coffee store on August 31, 2018 in London, England. Coca-Cola Co. is to buy the U.K. chain Costa Coffee for £3.9 billion GBP, ($5.1 billion USD). (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

Summer is officially here, which can only mean one thing - it’s iced coffee season.

Costa Coffee is celebrating the beginning of the season by giving customers a free gift.

You will be able to pick up a free refreshing cup of iced drink at stores across the country this weekend, and it couldn’t come at a better time, with temperatures set to hit 30 degrees in some parts of the country.

Rebecca Brock, Commercial and Customer Director at Costa Coffee UK & Ireland, said: “We couldn’t have timed our free over ice drinks offer better, with a mini heatwave visiting the UK over the next few days.

“Whether your go-to summer drink is a classic Iced Latte, a refreshing Iced Tea or maybe something a little fruiter from our range of Fruit coolers, why not enjoy a free drink on us to help cool you down.”

Here’s everything you need to know about how to get your hands on a complimentary drink.

Who can get a free iced drink from Costa Coffee this weekend?

The free drink will be made available to members of the Costa Club members.

The scheme is free to join and allows customers to collect points while picking up their daily beverage, which can then be spent on a range of rewards.

All you need to do is scan your card after making a purchase to start collecting points.

You can sign up to the loyalty scheme through the Costa Coffee website.

How do I get a free iced drink from Costa Coffee?

On Friday 17 June, Costa Club members will receive a coupon for a free iced coffee when buying any drink from the menu.

However, the order will have to be made via the company’s Click & Collect service, which is available at participating shops and Costa Express machines.

Shortly after, customers will receive a voucher for an iced drink which can then be redeemed at a participating shop on Saturday 18 June.

Be sure that your Costa Club membership is registered before trying to collect the voucher, as only registered members are eligible for the reward.

Which drinks are included in the promotion?

Iced coffees have soared in popularity in the past few years, with Costa Coffee revealing that seven million alone had been sold across stores in the UK in 2021, doubling sales in 2020.

While the trend of homemade iced coffee went viral on TikTok, there no need to dig out the blender with Costa’s latest promotion.

But its not just coffee that is on offer this weekend.

For those preferring a fruitier flavour, there are a wide range of drinks available to redeem your voucher against, including iced teas and lemonade.

Your voucher will be valid to order any of the following drinks: