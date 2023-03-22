Heinz and Absolut Vodka have teamed up to bring customers a vodka pasta sauce which is inspired by a recent social media craze. The flavourful combo has become a favourite amongst TikTok and Instagram foodies.

Pasta alla Vodka caught widespread attention in 2020, when supermodel Gigi Hadid posted a recipe for spicy vodka pasta on Instagram. Since, popular foodie platforms like MOB kitchen have developed their own recipe incorporating the popular spirit.

However, we didn’t expect to see the baked bean connoisseur get in on the action. Teasing the new flavour, Heinz took to Twitter to ask their followers what the new flavour could be.

Users took a crack at guessing the flavour with strong contenders including ‘avocado’, ‘pineapple’, ‘Marmite’, and ‘Mexican chilli’. Heinz attempted to help their followers with a follow up tweet, writing: “Think you know what it could be? Hint: we’re ABSOLUTELY sure you’ll love it. Come back tomorrow to find out more about our new pasta sauce.”

It has now been revealed that Heinz x Absolut Tomato Vodka Pasta Sauce will be the newest kitchen staple. Caio Fontenele, Heinz new ventures director, said: “While it may have taken over 150 years of tomato expertise to launch our first Heinz pasta sauce, we’re determined to continue innovating and delighting consumers with delicious flavours, at the speed of social media trends.

“We are thrilled with the partnership between these two centenary brands, bringing the first tomato vodka pasta sauce to major UK supermarkets,” he added. “The iconic combination of Heinz’s high-quality tomato sauces and Absolut’s premium vodka is set to offer fans the ultimate pasta alla vodka experience. And the result is absolutely delicious!”

Where can you buy Heinz Absolut Tomato Vodka Pasta Sauce?