Heckmondwike Blueprint: new square will feature artwork designed by local school pupils alongside artist Emmeline North following transformation of former market site
Pupils from Holy Trinity and Heckmondwike Grammar, and members of the youth group Fearless People, will begin workshops in December and then work alongside Emmeline North to design the mural.
The artwork will be installed following the completion of the new market square in the new year.
The new market square – a transformation of Heckmondwike’s former market site – is part of the Heckmondwike Blueprint and aims to provide a flexible space for events and socialising.
Councillor Graham Turner, Cabinet Member for Finance and Regeneration, said: “In Heckmondwike, as with all our plans for regenerating town centres across Kirklees, what we’re working towards is creating great places for future generations.
“It’s great to see young people involved in our Heckmondwike Blueprint and for their artwork to be seen in the town centre for years to come. Heckmondwike is their town and it’s important that the residents of the future play a role in the regeneration programme, and I look forward to seeing the designs they come up with.
“The murals will fit perfectly with the works we have planned for Heckmondwike and are inspired by the heritage and aspects of the town centre that residents love.
“We hope this artwork not only makes more people want to visit Heckmondwike but explore, and make the new square a bright and inspiring place for people of all ages.”
More information about the Heckmondwike Blueprint can be found here.
