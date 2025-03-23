Heckmondwike Blueprint: Application to install artwork at former market approved as plans progress to transform site
The council approved the application on March 10 to install a free-standing mural and erect seven pictures on the side of the Bargain World building off Blanket Hall Street.
The vacant land was occupied by Heckmondwike Market, but is now one of six sites in the town to be revamped as part of the Heckmondwike Blueprint project.
An outline of the proposals in the officer’s decision document said the mural would be mounted to the back of shipping containers, and would measure approximately 6.1m in width, 3m in height and would have a height of approximately 5.9m “cumulatively with the approved containers.”
A design submitted alongside the application suggested that the seven pictures would be positioned in landscape between each window on the side of the Bargain World building.
The application also proposed replacing the existing eight window artworks with black and white stripes.
It was announced in December that Heckmondwike school pupils and members of the Fearless People youth group would work with artist Emmeline North to design artwork for the site.
Kirklees Council said the Heckmondwike Blueprint aims to “create a healthy, vibrant town centre where people can live, work and relax. The blueprint is a masterplan that will guide investment in the town over the next 10 to 15 years.”
The application can be viewed in full on the Kirklees Council planning portal by quoting the application number: 2025/48/90079/E
