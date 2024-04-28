Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The CCTV footage shows a bearded man in a black polo top and blue trousers and woman in a white jumper arguing with staff in the 17th century pub. The woman can be seen trying to push past one member of staff while clutching her bag, and shoves him as he tries to direct her back to the table.

Known to target local businesses

The couple had tried to leave without paying the bill for their two starters, two main courses and four drinks before staff and other customers intervened, according to the landlord. Ken Todd. He said: "A waitress pointed out to me that they were people that had done a runner from other places when they sat down.”

‘They didn’t have any money...they just sat there’

Mr Todd said he kept an eye on the pair and then watched them as they tried to leave multiple times by various routes. Mr Todd, who has been the landlord for eight years, said: "When we told them they had to pay for their meal, the woman said: 'My dad will come and pay but he's at the hospital with his grandson at the moment'. When we asked why they didn't have any money, they didn't give any answer at all - they just sat there."

Not worth pursuing so they were free to leave

The Castle Inn called the police who arrived and took the couple's details but were ultimately free to leave because the landlord deemed it 'not worth pursuing for £60.' The pubgoers and staff recognised the pair who are believed to have fleeced local businesses across Southend, Essex, out of hundreds of pounds.