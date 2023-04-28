News you can trust since 1858
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
7 hours ago Great Ormond Street Hospital declares ‘incident’ amid nurses’ strike
2 hours ago All state schools in England could be closed due to strikes
2 hours ago End of Wikipedia in UK possible under online safety bill
5 hours ago Body found in reservoir was murdered Marelle Sturrock’s fiancé
6 hours ago GMB union vote to accept government’s pay offer
6 hours ago Martin Lewis issues urgent warning to mobile phone users

Harry Potter star Bonnie Wright announces pregnancy with husband Andrew Lococo in Instagram post

Harry Potter star Bonnie Wright, who played Ron’s sister Ginny Weasley, has announced that she is expecting her first child with husband Andrew Lococo.

Rahmah Ghazali
By Rahmah Ghazali
Published 28th Apr 2023, 20:52 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Apr 2023, 20:52 BST

Harry Potter star Bonnie Wright has announced that she is expecting her first child with husband Andrew Lococo.  The 32-year-old actress announced the news to her followers on Instagram, saying they “can’t wait to meet” the little one later this year.

Wright, who played Ron’s sister Ginny Weasley in the Harry Potter movie franchise, shared the snaps showing off her baby bump alongside the caption: “We’re having a baby! So excited to share this beautiful land with them.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

She added: “What a wild and humbling journey pregnancy is, transforming to make space for new life. Andrew and I can’t wait to meet our baby later this year and become parents. It feels like they’re coming to say hello in the little rainbow orb across my belly.”

Wright’s wonderful news came just a few days after Daniel Radcliffe, who played Harry Potter, welcomed his first child with partner Erin Darke. In March, the 33-year-old celebrity revealed that he and Darke were expecting a child.

Most Popular

    The couple were spotted pushing a pram in New York earlier this week. However, the baby’s sex and date of birth haven’t been disclosed.

    Speaking at the time, a source close to the couple said: “Daniel and Erin could not be happier to be expecting. They are absolutely thrilled, and can’t wait to become a family of three. They told their families and friends recently. It’s an incredibly exciting time."

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad
    Harry Potter star Bonnie Wright, who played Ron’s sister Ginny Weasley, has announced that she is expecting her first child with husband Andrew Lococo. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)Harry Potter star Bonnie Wright, who played Ron’s sister Ginny Weasley, has announced that she is expecting her first child with husband Andrew Lococo. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
    Harry Potter star Bonnie Wright, who played Ron’s sister Ginny Weasley, has announced that she is expecting her first child with husband Andrew Lococo. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
    Related topics:Harry Potter